Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Sim game on tap
Loaisiga (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Loaisiga (shoulder) has been sidelined since mid-May with a shoulder injury but is closing in on a return. The right-hander will need to complete a rehab assignment before being activated, but once healthy, he's expected to be used as a starter.
