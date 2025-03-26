The Yankees placed Loaisiga (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Loaisiga is in the final stages of his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow that he underwent April of 2024. He's been throwing off a mound since at least March 4, and his placement on the 15-day IL -- rather than 60-day -- indicates that he is inching closer to a return. With a number of Yankee relievers starting the 2025 campaign on the IL, throwers like Brent Headrick and Yoendrys Gomez will have the opportunity to see meaningful, major-league action at the start of the season.