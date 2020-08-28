Loaisiga will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Mets had a late-game rally in the first game of Friday's twin bill, and Loaisiga will attempt to quiet their bats to begin Game 2. Loaisiga has made six appearances (two starts) this season and carries a 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 13 innings.