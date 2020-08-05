Loaisiga will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
The 25-year-old was considered the likely starter for the nightcap, but it wasn't confirmed until the Yankees released their lineup at the completion of Game 1. Loaisiga likely won't pitch deep enough to be eligible for a win, but he did cover three frames in each of his first two outings of the season.
