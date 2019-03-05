Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Starting Wednesday
Loaisiga will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Luis Severino was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday with shoulder discomfort. The severity of the issue is still unknown, but if the injury delays Severino's start to the season, we could see one of Loaisiga, Luis Cessa or Domingo German begin the year in the Yankees' rotation. Injuries have held Loaisiga back -- he missed extended time with shoulder inflammation last season -- but the skills make him a player to keep an eye on over the rest of spring training.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Rejoins big club•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Activated from DL•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Shut down for three weeks•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Battling shoulder injury•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Banished to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters Due for Regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...