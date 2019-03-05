Loaisiga will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Luis Severino was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday with shoulder discomfort. The severity of the issue is still unknown, but if the injury delays Severino's start to the season, we could see one of Loaisiga, Luis Cessa or Domingo German begin the year in the Yankees' rotation. Injuries have held Loaisiga back -- he missed extended time with shoulder inflammation last season -- but the skills make him a player to keep an eye on over the rest of spring training.

