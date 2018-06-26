Loaisiga (2-0) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Phillies, striking out eight while allowing one hit and two walks.

Loaisiga enjoyed an excellent outing in this one, delivering new career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts at the MLB level. Hew threw an impressive 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, including 15 swinging strikes, and induced six groundball outs to stifle the visitors. Loaisiga was roughed up a bit in his previous outing, but this bounce-back effort gives him a sterling 1.93 ERA to go along with an 11.6 K/9 through 14 innings with the Yanks. He'll face his toughest test yet in his next scheduled start against the Braves.