Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Strong outing against Nats
Loaisiga pitched three innings in a Grapefruit League contest against Washington on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Loaisiga was touched for a home run off the bat of Victor Robles in the third inning but was otherwise dominant in New York's final game before MLB suspended spring training. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA along with a sparking 0.40 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 10 innings. Though the Yankees have yet to determine how they will deploy Loaisiga once the regular season begins, his impressive spring could help him win the competition for the No. 5 starter spot once play resumes.
