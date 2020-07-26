Loaisiga allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking one across three innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Loaisiga threw 51 pitches, which fell in line with pre-game expectations. The only notable blemish on his outing was a solo home run he surrendered to Trea Turner in the third frame. Regardless of whether Loaisiga is starting contests or working as a multi-inning reliever, it's unlikely that he'll far surpass Sunday's workload as he has not exceeded four innings pitched in an outing since the middle of the 2018 campaign.