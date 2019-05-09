Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Struggles against Mariners
Loaisiga allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Mariners.
Loaisiga ran into trouble early and never found his groove on the mound, allowing a run in three of the four innings he pitched. While most of his underlying numbers were strong -- he generated 11 swinging strikes on 83 total pitches and started 14 of the 20 batters he faced with a strike -- Loaisiga struggled to string together outs, allowing multiple hits in both the first and fourth innings. While it wasn't his best showing, he may have the chance to bounce back so long as James Paxton (knee) remains on the injured list, especially considering the Yankees don't have a day off in the next seven days.
