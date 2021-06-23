Loaisiga (7-3) took the loss and was tagged with a blown save in Tuesday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Loaisiga has been mostly outstanding out of the bullpen for the Yankees this season -- he entered Tuesday's contest with a 1.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 30 appearances and was working on a streak of 11 outings without allowing a run. He clearly didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, however, as he couldn't protect a one-run New York lead. The right-hander surrendered four singles and a double as the Royals pushed four runs across the plate. Loaisiga's ERA jumped up to 2.52 as a result, but he should continue to be used in high-leverage situations despite the disappointing appearance.