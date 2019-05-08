Loaisiga was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mariners.

As expected, Loaisiga will take the rotation spot of James Paxton (knee), who was placed on the injured list over the weekend. With Paxton set to potentially miss three weeks, Loaisiga could stick in the rotation for another couple of turns, assuming he holds his own. Through three appearances (two starts) for the Yankees this season, the young right-hander has compiled a 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 10 innings.