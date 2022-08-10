Loaisiga (2-3) was tagged with the loss against Seattle on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk while recording one out in the 13th inning.

The teams played to a scoreless standstill through 12 frames, and Loaisiga was brought in to handle the 13th. He allowed a leadoff single to Cal Raleigh and issued an intentional walk to load the bases with one out before Luis Torrens notched a walkoff single. Since returning from a shoulder injury July 14, Loaisiga has posted a 5.63 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over eight innings and hasn't notched a hold or a save over 11 appearances. He doesn't appear to be among manager Aaron Boone's preferred high-leverage options at the moment.