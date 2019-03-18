The Yankees are hoping to have Loaisiga throw over 100 innings this season, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 24-year-old threw just 56 innings last year and hasn't thrown more than 68.2 since 2013. 100 innings would require a multi-inning relief role plus at least a handful of starts. Loaisiga could make some of those starts at the beginning of the year, with both Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) expected to open on the injured list, though he may be behind Luis Cessa and Domingo German. Still, being a team's eighth starter typically leads to at least a few starts over the course of the season, especially for a team whose first five starters are all either old or injury-prone.