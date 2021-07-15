The Yankees announced Thursday that Loaisiga tested positive for COVID-19, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

The right-hander was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, and it's now been announced that he tested positive for the virus, along with Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta. Loaisiga actually tested positive before the All-Star break and was unavailable for the final games of the first half in Houston last weekend. He'll need to clear the health and safety protocols before rejoining the team, which could happen sometime next week if he has no further issues.