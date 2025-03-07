Loaisiga (elbow) has been throwing from a mound as of March 4, per MLB.com.
Loaisiga is working his way back from the internal brace procedure he underwent last April. The righty reliever isn't going to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he could rejoin the Yankees' bullpen around early May. Loaisiga may be able to work his way up to a high-leverage role once he's back in action.
