Loaisiga (elbow) did some flat-ground throwing at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It's his first time playing catch since he landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation two weeks ago. Loaisiga will continue to ramp things up as long as he feels well and is tracking toward an early-May return.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: To resume throwing this week•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Won't throw for a few weeks•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Unscored upon in Grapefruit League•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Avoids arbiter•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Notches second save•