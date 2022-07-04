Loaisiga (shoulder) threw 21 pitches in a live bullpen session in Tampa on Saturday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.
Saturday's session was Loaisiga's first time throwing to live hitters since he went on the IL on May 25. The right-hander is expected to throw another live BP on Tuesday. He could toss another session after that, but it's also possible that he will subsequently begin a minor-league rehab assignment that would likely see him get into multiple games before returning to the Yankees.
