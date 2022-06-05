Loaisiga (shoulder) is scheduled to throw Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
This will be the first time he has thrown since going on the injured list with shoulder discomfort in late May. Loaisiga is without a timetable to return.
