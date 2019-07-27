Loaisiga (shoulder) will head out on a rehab assignment following Saturday's side session and will pitch out of the big-league bullpen when he is activated from the 10-day injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The key news here is that Loaisiga won't be an option to enter the big-league rotation, severely limiting his fantasy value going forward in 2019. He has not pitched in a game since May 8, so it may be a lengthy rehab assignment by relief-pitcher standards.