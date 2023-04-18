Loaisiga (elbow) expects to resume throwing Thursday or Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Thursday would be the two-week mark of Loaisiga landing on the injured list with right elbow inflammation and it appears he's feeling better. The reliever will likely need to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Yankees' bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Won't throw for a few weeks•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Unscored upon in Grapefruit League•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Avoids arbiter•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Notches second save•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Nabs win Friday•