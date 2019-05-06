Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Will start Wednesday
Loaisiga will join the rotation and start Wednesday against the Mariners, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will be brought up from Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre to fill the rotation spot of James Paxton, who landed on the injured list with a knee injury. Paxton doesn't have a return date yet, so it's possible Loaisiga could draw at least one more big-league turn in the rotation while the left-hander works his way back to action. He's yielded three earned runs in 10 innings at the big-league level so far this season.
