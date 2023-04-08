Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday's game against the Orioles that Loaisiga (elbow) won't resume throwing for a few weeks, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone also told reporters that Loaisiga has swelling in his joint and received an injection, but there's no structural damage. The right-hander will likely need a rehab assignment once cleared to throw, and probably won't be able to help the New York bullpen until the start of May at the earliest.