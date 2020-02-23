Loaisiga is working on adding a slider to his pitch mix this spring, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Loaisiga is competing for a role in the Yankees' rotation in spring training and hopes to bolster his case by adding to his arsenal. He made his spring debut Sunday and threw a scoreless inning, striking out Austin Meadows in the process. Afterwards, he threw in the bullpen to reach 25 pitches as the Yankees attempt to stretch him out for a potential starting role.