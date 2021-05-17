Montgomery allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Montgomery earned a win in his last start, but he had his worst outing of the season against Baltimore on Sunday. He was hit hard early by giving up four runs in the first inning before Aaron Judge blasted a solo homer in the fourth. Montgomery has recorded a 4.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 41.2 innings across his first eight starts of 2021. He could make his next start at home against the White Sox on Friday.