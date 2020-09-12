Montgomery didn't factor in the decision after giving up one unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 innings during Saturday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Orioles.
It was the left-hander's most productive outing of the season as he surrendered only three singles, but he missed out on the victory since New York's offense had its own struggles. Montgomery has a 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 34 innings and lines up to face the Red Sox on Friday.
