Montgomery hurled 5.2 innings against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw allowed two first-inning runs but kept the Twins off the scoreboard over the next four frames. His team staked him to a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, but Montgomery yielded a two-out single followed by a game-tying double to lose the chance for a win. Nonetheless, it was a positive outing overall, as Montgomery finished with his fourth straight start of three or fewer runs. He'll carry a 3.99 ERA and 65:15 K:BB into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday at Toronto.