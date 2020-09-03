Montgomery (2-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Montgomery's outing was almost immediately over as he allowed each of the first four batters he faced to score. While he did manage two strikeouts and appeared in line to escape the disastrous inning, he instead walked a batter and was yanked after 39 pitches. It was a disappointing outing for Montgomery, who was entering the game on a decent run, allowing six earned runs across 14.2 innings in his last three starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next turn through the rotation, currently projected for Monday at Toronto.