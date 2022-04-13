Montgomery (knee) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is lined up to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Montgomery dealt with left knee inflammation after he was hit by a comebacker in Sunday's start against the Red Sox, but the team has consistently downplayed the severity of the issue. Since Wednesday's bullpen session went as planned, manager Aaron Boone said that Montgomery "should be good to go" in Baltimore on Friday. While pitching through the injury in his season debut, the southpaw allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings.