Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Completes sim game
Montgomery (shoulder) recently completed a two-inning simulated game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery continues to slowly work his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered while working his way back from Tommy John surgery earlier in the season. While the lefty is making positive strides in his recovery, manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal when asked if Montgomery would pitch in the majors this season. "We'll see," noted the skipper.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Tosses batting practice•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Shut down with shoulder issue•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Suffers setback during side session•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Tosses live batting practice•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Set to throw breaking pitches soon•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...