Montgomery (shoulder) recently completed a two-inning simulated game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery continues to slowly work his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered while working his way back from Tommy John surgery earlier in the season. While the lefty is making positive strides in his recovery, manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal when asked if Montgomery would pitch in the majors this season. "We'll see," noted the skipper.

