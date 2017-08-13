Montgomery (head) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

As expected, Montgomery is good to go after being struck in the head by a foul ball during batting practice Saturday. The 24-year-old southpaw, who owns a 4.05 ERA and 111:35 K:BB through 21 starts this season, will face a tough Red Sox team as he fills in for CC Sabathia (knee) in the rotation.