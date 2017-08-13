Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Confirmed as Sunday starter
Montgomery (head) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
As expected, Montgomery is good to go after being struck in the head by a foul ball during batting practice Saturday. The 24-year-old southpaw, who owns a 4.05 ERA and 111:35 K:BB through 21 starts this season, will face a tough Red Sox team as he fills in for CC Sabathia (knee) in the rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Still scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Struck by ball during batting practice•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: May rejoin rotation•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to minors•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely out of rotation•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...