Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Montgomery would start the team's home opener Tuesday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After the home opener was postponed Monday, the Yankees considered skipping Montgomery's turn and instead going with Luis Severino on regular rest Tuesday, but Boone ultimately elected to keep his rotation in its normal order. With Montgomery now locked in for Tuesday, he'll line up for a two-start week, with his second outing set to come Sunday against the Orioles.