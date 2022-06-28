Montgomery allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in Monday's win over Oakland. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Montgomery was thrashed for five runs during a disastrous third inning that included a three-run double by Elvis Andrus. After that, he gave up just one hit over his final 3.2 frames. He's allowed nine runs across 12.2 innings over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.72 to 3.27 in the process. Montgomery now owns a 64:14 K:BB through 15 starts. The 29-year-old is lined up to start in Cleveland this weekend.