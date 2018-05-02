Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Could miss two months
Montgomery (elbow) will be shut down from all throwing activities for 2-to-3 weeks with an initial timetable of 6-to-8 months before he returns to the big-league club, Sweeny Murti of Sportsradio 66 WFAN reports.
Montgomery landed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left elbow flexor strain that he suffered during Tuesday's outing in Houston. The club has yet to confirm who will be taking Montgomery's place in the rotation, but Domingo German appears to be the best bet.
