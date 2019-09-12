Montgomery (shoulder) could be activated to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

It's also possible that Montgomery could follow an opener in that contest, but at the very least it seems like he is ready to see his first game action since May 1, 2018. He has thrown three innings in each of his last two rehab appearances, so he would probably only have a chance to get the win if he came in out of the bullpen.