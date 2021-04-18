Montgomery (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Rays after giving up four runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
The 28-year-old allowed only four Rays to reach base Saturday, but each one came around to score. Montgomery has surrendered two home runs and given up four runs in each of his past two starts, and he next lines up to pitch Thursday at Cleveland.
