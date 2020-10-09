Montgomery didn't factor in the decision during the Yankees' Game 4 win over the Rays on Thursday after allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over four innings.

The left-hander didn't have his best control as he delivered only 34 of his 62 pitches for strikes, but he was nonetheless able to limit the Rays to one run. It was a good showing in the first postseason outing of Montgomery's career, and the Yankees will need to win Friday's series finale for him to receive a chance on the mound in the ALCS.