Montgomery (3-2) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Montgomery posted a quality start, but got outdueled by opposing pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in the loss. After retiring the side in the first inning, Montgomery allowed the first three batters to reach base safely in the second inning, leading to a pair of runs scoring. He allowed just one extra-base hit, being a third-inning double by Xander Bogaerts. The 28-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in 82 innings this season. Despite pitching well as of late, he hasn't won in any of his last four starts.