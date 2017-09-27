Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Delivers quality start in win over Rays
Montgomery (9-7) delivered six one-run innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Rays, allowing six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Montgomery, who hadn't pitched in 10 days, allowed a run in the first inning after loading the bases with nobody out. He escaped the frame and was outstanding the rest of the way, scattering four more baserunners while cruising to a quality start. Montgomery has now tossed back-to-back quality starts and will take a respectable 3.96 ERA into Sunday's start against the Blue Jays, as he tries to stake his claim to a place on the postseason roster.
