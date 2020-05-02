Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Displays refined mechanics
Montgomery has worked on a "less-exaggerated angular delivery" as well as getting more extension on his changeup and putting reduced stress on his arm since returning from Tommy John surgery last season, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.
Montgomery was impressive in Grapefruit League action, posting a 16:1 K:BB over 11 innings. That helped him ascend to the No. 4 spot in the Yankees' rotation before play was suspended, though a possible return to health of James Paxton (back) by the start of the rescheduled regular season could push Montgomery back to a fifth-starter role. Still, a place anywhere in the team's rotation should be considered a noteworthy success given the fact that Montgomery hurled a mere 7.2 frames across all levels in 2019.
