Montgomery (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The left-hander worked through five frames without giving up a run, but Marcell Ozuna crushed a three-run homer during the sixth inning. Montgomery has a 5.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 15.2 innings, and he lines up to start early next week, either against Boston or Tampa Bay.