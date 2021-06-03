Montgomery (3-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rays.

Montgomery held the Rays in check throughout his start, which was highlighted by eight groundball outs to supplement his six strikeouts. He allowed only one extra-base hit to limit the potential damage against him, though he was let down by his defense on a couple of occasions. Even so, Montgomery turned in his second-longest outing of the season, and he has now completed at least six frames in six of his 11 starts. Overall, Montgomery has maintained a 3.92 ERA with 59 strikeouts across 59.2 innings.