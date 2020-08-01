Montgomery (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings as he earned the win Friday against the Red Sox.

After beginning the season at the alternate training site, Montgomery was sharp in his first start of 2020 against the Red Sox, allowing just one run in the third inning. The bullpen locked the game down following his departure, which allowed the southpaw to pick up a win in his first major-league appearance of 2020. Montgomery's next start should come Wednesday in Baltimore.