Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Athletics. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Montgomery had to settle for yet another no-decision Sunday, he was much more effective than he was in his last two outings, as he gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 11 innings during that time. The lefty gave up a two-out home run in the first inning but held the Athletics in check afterward. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Saturday.