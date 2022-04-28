Montgomery struck out four in 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and two hit batsmen in a 5-2 victory Wednesday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery cruised through the first five innings, allowing just three baserunners. In the sixth, he allowed a one-out, two-run homer to Anthony Santander and, after hitting the next batter, was replaced, having thrown 71 pitches. While he has not yet recorded a win, the southpaw has pitched well, compiling a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 20 innings. His next start will likely be early next week in Toronto.