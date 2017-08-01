Montgomery is in line to start Saturday's game against the Indians, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The Yankees' acquisitions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia over the previous two days is expected to result in Montgomery moving out of the rotation over the final two months of the season, but manager Joe Girardi has elected to roll with a six-man rotation this week in order to afford an additional day of rest for Luis Severino, who needed 116 pitches to get through five innings Tuesday. With an off day looming next Monday for the Yankees, however, Girardi will likely scale the rotation back to five starters, presumably resulting in Montgomery moving to a long-relief role. Montgomery should still pick up a few more starts in 2017 beyond Saturday's outing, but those starts will probably come more sporadically as the organization aims to limit the rookie's innings count.