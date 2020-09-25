Montgomery (2-3) took the loss Thursday as the Yankees were downed 4-1 by the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw threw 88 pitches (60 strikes) in a solid outing, but he simply got outpitched by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Montgomery finished the regular season on something of a roll, posting a 4.02 ERA and impressive 24:3 K:BB over his final three starts and 15.2 innings, but it remains to be seen how he'll be deployed in the postseason.