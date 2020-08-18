Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and struck out four over 3.2 innings Monday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Montgomery was gifted an early 3-0 lead, though he failed to last five innings and qualify for the victory. He surrendered his lone run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single to left center. The 27-year-old lefty has now started three games this season, accruing a 5.17 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 10:3 K:BB over 15.2 frames.