Montgomery allowed a single run on two hits and four walks while striking out four batters through five innings during Tuesday's 11-4 win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.

After an admirable rookie season, Montgomery was solid in his 2018 debut. In fact, considering the final score, he was a little unlucky to settle for a no-decision. The 24-year-old lefty has the potential to pitch his way into being a reliable option against most opponents, and fantasy owners shouldn't fret Tuesday's four walks. He posted a 3.0 BB/9 last year, so it probably won't be an ongoing concern. Montgomery lines up to face the Orioles on Sunday in his second start of the week.

