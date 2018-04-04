Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans four through five in no-decision
Montgomery allowed a single run on two hits and four walks while striking out four batters through five innings during Tuesday's 11-4 win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.
After an admirable rookie season, Montgomery was solid in his 2018 debut. In fact, considering the final score, he was a little unlucky to settle for a no-decision. The 24-year-old lefty has the potential to pitch his way into being a reliable option against most opponents, and fantasy owners shouldn't fret Tuesday's four walks. He posted a 3.0 BB/9 last year, so it probably won't be an ongoing concern. Montgomery lines up to face the Orioles on Sunday in his second start of the week.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Confirmed as Tuesday starter•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Officially named fifth starter•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely to open in rotation•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out three in finale•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Delivers quality start in win over Rays•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...