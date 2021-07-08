Montgomery (3-4) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Mariners after allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine across 6.2 innings.

After giving up three runs through the first two innings, including a solo home run to Kyle Seager in the first followed by a two-run shot to Dylan Moore in the second, Montgomery settled down, blanking Seattle the rest of the way. Unfortunately, his teammates provided zero run support, strapping Montgomery with a tough loss. The 28-year-old has now gone six straight starts without a win. He'll conclude the first half of the season with a 4.16 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.