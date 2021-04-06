Montgomery (1-0) allowed four hits over six scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Orioles. He struck out seven batters.

Montgomery was terrific from the jump Monday, retiring the first six batters he faced and allowing just one baserunner through four innings. The only time he was in danger was a first-and-third situation during the fifth inning but he managed to escape with a timely groundout. The 28-year-old southpaw will look for similar results in Tampa Bay on Sunday.